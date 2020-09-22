Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente on N.C. State at VA Tech on Saturday:“I hope we’re able to play”(COVID-19 numbers may Hinder Hokies)/Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) set to start at QB for Hokies

from Riley Gates at Virginia Tech Sports, on 24/7 Sports/CLICK HERE

Fuente hopes Hokies are ‘able to play’ NC State this weekend

This coming weekend looks like it could be the most exciting weekend of college football yet in this young 2020 season. Big 12 teams begin conference play and the SEC makes its coveted return to the field. And of course, ACC football pushes on with some intriguing matchups.

One of those intriguing matchups is Virginia Tech’s season opener, a home game against North Carolina State. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET kick between the Hokies and Wolfpack, but that’s assuming that the game remains played as scheduled. There is a chance that it could be called off.

According to a tweet from Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente shared some concerns about even being able to play the game on Saturday. Fuente said that as of now, the Hokies are having some issues with fielding a full roster because of COVID-19.

“We will not have a full roster,” Fuente said, according to Barber. “I hope we’re able to play.”

#Hokies coach Justin Fuente on the NC State opener: “We will not have a full roster. I hope we’re able to play.”

NC State has only played one game so far this season — a 45-42 win over Wake Forest this past weekend — but has not had a reported outbreak yet of COVID-19 following that game. It would appear that any possible delay of this game would likely be due to Virginia Tech having too many players out, either with positive COVID-19 tests or due to contact tracing. And if that were the case, it would not be all that shocking of an announcement.

If the game between Virginia Tech and NC State were to be postponed, it would be the second ACC game this season alone that the Hokies were responsible for postponing. On September 12, Virginia Tech announced its Week 1 game against Virginia had been postponed because of an outbreak of positive cases within the Hokies program.

“My primary concern continues to be the well-being of the student-athletes on our football team,” Fuente said at the time. “I hurt for them because I know how badly they want to compete. I also appreciate that these young men have been dealing with the same stress, uncertainty and anxiety as their fellow Virginia Tech students over the past few months as their spring semester was dramatically altered. Then they were forced to find a way to train on their own, and to their credit, they found a way to get it done.

**************(Hendon Hooker(Dudley High School) set to start at quarterback, for the Virginia Tech Hokies)…**************