Wake Forest-Notre Dame game has been Postponed:Saturday’s Duke’s Mayo Classic Football Game, with Irish vs. Deacs at Truist Field, has been postponed!!!

Duke’s Mayo Classic between Wake Forest & Notre Dame Postponed

from www.godeacs.com:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Saturday’s Duke’s Mayo Classic at Truist Field has been postponed, and will not be played on Sept. 26. Wake Forest and Notre Dame will work with the Atlantic Coast Conference to monitor dates throughout the season to potentially make up the game.

“Jack Swarbrick called me a short time ago to let me know of their situation,” said Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie. “I know everyone involved is saddened to be unable to play this weekend, but based on the circumstances it is the right decision. We are already discussing options for rescheduling with the ACC and our future opponents, including the possibility of playing on the October 3rd weekend.”

“We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to compete this weekend,” said Head Coach Dave Clawson. “However, the health and safety of Wake Forest’s and Notre Dame’s student-athletes and staff is the highest priority. We will continue to work with the ACC and our administration on rescheduling options.”

Adjusted game dates and times will be communicated as they are finalized.

Statement from Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly on game vs. Wake Forest being postponed. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/1GV9F13hJ1 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 22, 2020