Elon Football’s Jabril Williams Selected to the NCAA Football Student-Athlete Connection Group
RICHMOND, Va. – Redshirt freshman Jabril Williams of the Elon University football team was one of two athletes from the Colonial Athletic Association to represent the league on the NCAA Football Student-Athlete Connection Group as announced on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Williams joins William & Mary’s Carl Fowler as the CAA Football representatives.
The Football Student-Athlete Connection Group was recently created by the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee. The goal of the group is to gather broad-based feedback from Division I football student-athletes on issues the Football Oversight Committee is reviewing. Among the priorities for the 2020-21 academic year are CoVID-19 health and safety measures, transfer policies, name, image and likeness topics and social justice issues.
“To be able to serve on the oversight committee, I see it as a huge honor that I am grateful and thankful for,” said Williams. “I really look forward to representing not only Elon University but the CAA as well.”
Each Division I football conference has chosen two student-athlete representatives who will serve either one or two-year terms. The committee will meet quarterly to discuss issues and provide feedback to the Football Oversight Committee.
“Jabril will do a tremendous job representing his fellow student-athletes, Elon University and the CAA on the NCAA Football Student-Athlete Connection Group,” said Elon head football coach Tony Trisciani. “He is a high-character individual with great judgement and winning habits. I believe those traits will serve him well on the committee as they address the many important issues in and around our sport.”
