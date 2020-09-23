Jerry Eaves(N.C. A&T) and Frankie Eaves(Page HS) will be on the Upcoming Fall Season of CBS’ “The Amazing Race”

Former N.C. A&T men’s basketball coach Jerry Eaves, and former Page High School basketball player Frank/Frankie Eaves, will both be on the upcoming Fall season of the CBS TV show, The Amazing Race…..

See them in the photo below, and they are together, in the upper right hand corner, of the photo……

Meet the 11 teams that will begin their journey of a lifetime when the new season of The #AmazingRace kicks off on Oct. 14 at 9/8c on @CBS: https://t.co/yjSWdydSE6. pic.twitter.com/eC9nEpXuDA — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) September 22, 2020

Father and Son

Jerry and Frank

Biography

Name: Frank Emmanuel Eaves

Age: 25

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

Current occupation: Luxury car sales

Describe what you do: I work with and sell luxury vehicles to a ton of high profile clients in the

worlds of the NBA and NFL, as well as music artists and everyday people.

Three words to describe you: Outgoing, driven, and charismatic.

Favorite hobbies: I love to play golf, hang with my family and friends, travel, eat different

foods, and shoot videos.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?

I am most proud of earning a full-ride athletic scholarship in Division I basketball, as well as

having the opportunity to play professionally.

What scares you most about traveling?

What scares me most about traveling is having issues with the automobile/airplane etc. and

getting stuck in a foreign country.

What excites you most about traveling?

What excites me most is seeing different cultures and landscapes that I have never seen before. I

love expanding my view of the world by seeing how others live life.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?

I think a dream place to go would be Africa. Being African-American, I would get in touch with

those roots and really get a sense of the culture and where I came from.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other

than winning one million bucks)?

From running this race I hope to strengthen an already tight bond with my father, as well as show

him he has raised a great and capable young man. He is the best father I could have ever asked

for and I want to give back by showing him his work did happen in vain or go unnoticed.

Name: Jerry Lee Eaves

Age: 61

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

Current occupation: Host of Eaves Sports Radio and Athletic Director/Men’s basketball coach

at Simmons College of Kentucky

Describe what you do: I host a radio talk show and radio podcast—Daily Sports Show from

Noon – 1 PM Monday through Friday on Louisville Talk Radio 1080 (WKJK-AM). As Athletic

Director, I manage/organize the Athletic Department at Simmons College of Kentucky and as

head men’s basketball coach I’m responsible for organizing the basketball program, coaching

character development, and providing direction to student athletes.

Three words to describe you: Leader, compassionate, and active.

Favorite hobbies: Golf and cars.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?

My family.

What scares you most about traveling?

The middle seat.

What excites you most about traveling?

Seeing the world.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?

Trinidad and Spain for the beaches, sunsets, wildlife, and chocolates.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other

than winning the one million bucks)?

This is a lifelong dream and bonding with my son.