High School Football Tonight Final:High Point Christian Academy 40, Metrolina Christian 21

Posted by Andy Durham on September 24, 2020 at 10:08 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Final:High Point Christian Academy 40, Metrolina Christian 21
HPCA(1-0)/Metrolina(0-1)
End of 1st Q:HPCA 7, MET 0
Halftime:HPCA 26, MET 0
End of 3rd Q:HPCA 26, MET 7
**********Luke Homol, HPCA QB, with 2 TD runs, and 3 TD passes for the HPCA Cougars.**********
Full report on tonight’s game coming up from Joe Sirera, at the News and Record/www.greensboro.com
(HSXtra section)

You can also get a game report on HPCA vs. MET from Michael Lindsay, at the HP Enterprise site…And on Twitter it’s @HPEmichael…..Plus Joe Sirera is on Twitter, at @JoeSireraNR…..

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top