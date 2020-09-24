High School Football Tonight Final:High Point Christian Academy 40, Metrolina Christian 21
Final:High Point Christian Academy 40, Metrolina Christian 21
HPCA(1-0)/Metrolina(0-1)
End of 1st Q:HPCA 7, MET 0
Halftime:HPCA 26, MET 0
End of 3rd Q:HPCA 26, MET 7
**********Luke Homol, HPCA QB, with 2 TD runs, and 3 TD passes for the HPCA Cougars.**********
Full report on tonight’s game coming up from Joe Sirera, at the News and Record/www.greensboro.com…
(HSXtra section)
You can also get a game report on HPCA vs. MET from Michael Lindsay, at the HP Enterprise site…And on Twitter it’s @HPEmichael…..Plus Joe Sirera is on Twitter, at @JoeSireraNR…..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.