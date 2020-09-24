High School Football Tonight Final:High Point Christian Academy 40, Metrolina Christian 21

Final:High Point Christian Academy 40, Metrolina Christian 21

HPCA(1-0)/Metrolina(0-1)

End of 1st Q:HPCA 7, MET 0

Halftime:HPCA 26, MET 0

End of 3rd Q:HPCA 26, MET 7

**********Luke Homol, HPCA QB, with 2 TD runs, and 3 TD passes for the HPCA Cougars.**********

