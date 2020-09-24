NC Fusion Boys Intro To Lacrosse – DON’T MISS OUT

OVERVIEW

3V3 Introduction to Lacrosse combines aspects of box and field lacrosse while incorporating key attributes from basketball, soccer, hockey, baseball, and tennis. A fast-paced style of play that helps players learn how to move efficiently and correctly on the field, while also diminishing the learning curve for new players.

For ages 7-12

Each player needs to bring their own water bottle.

Cleats are recommended but not required.

Contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions

Fall Registration: Open now!

LOCATION

Proehlific Park, 4517 Jessup Grove Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410

DATES AND TIMES

September 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

*Events and locations are subject to change.

COST

$105

*Lacrosse Stick is included in this fee.