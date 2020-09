Two-Deep Depth Chart for the High Point Christian Academy Cougars getting ready for their Football Game Tonight vs. Metrolina Christian(7pm at HP Athletic Complex)

High Point Christian Academy vs. Metrolina Christian tonight/Thursday at 7pm, at the High Point Athletic Complex, near Simeon Stadium, in High Point, N.C.

Here is the Two-Deep depth chart for the High Point Christian Cougars, for Tonight’s game…

OFFENSE 1st 2nd QB Luke Homol Myles Crisp Fullback Jordan Wilson Sean O'Brien Slot Backs Myles Crisp Myles Archis Jackson Clark Cozzie Pagano Wide Receivers Jalen Smith Cam Walker Isaiah Sanders Cozzie Pagano Center Ben Thomas Jacob Burton Guards Terrell Walker Kam Tinnin Phil Coulliard Daniel Mayo Tackles Tanner Schuck Jacob Lacates Glen Bullock Johnathan West DEFENSE 1st 2nd Defensive Ends Glen Bullock Phil Coulliard Tanner Schuck Kam Tinnin Defensive Tackles Kam Tinnin Jacob Lecates Phil Coulliard Terrell Walker Linebackers Chase Cox Tanner Schuck Colby Cox Jordan Wilson Corners Ashton Parker Isaiah Sanders Myles Archie Jordan Wilson OLB Sean O'Brien Myles Archie Myles Crisp Mack Johnson SAFETIES Cozzie Pagano Jackson Clark Jalen Smith Cam Walker Kicker/Punter Johnathan Medlin Long Snapper Nolan Flemming