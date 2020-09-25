Campbell University to pause Undergraduate Classes for Two Weeks:Campbell-APP State football still on for Saturday/tomorrow and Wake Forest-Campbell still a go for next week

++++++++++Campbell Camels football can continue……++++++++++

Ethan Joyce

@EthanJoyceWSJ/WS Journal and Greensboro News and Record

Parents of App State football student-athletes have been told that they won’t be able to attend tomorrow’s game.

Campbell University will pause all in-person on-campus classes and shift to online/remote learning for two weeks beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, President J. Bradley Creed announced in a statement today.

(Statement from Campbell University, formerly Campbell College)

The move comes as the University reported a surge in positive cases of COVID-19 over the last week. According to Creed, half of the new cases are within on-campus housing, with affected students currently in isolation.

“To further contain this spread, additional action is necessary,” said Creed, who added that the two-week pause, while disruptive, will give the University “the best opportunity to prevent further spread of the virus and allow us to finish our semester together.”

The move affects undergraduate students and undergraduate programs only. Graduate and professional programs will proceed with their regularly scheduled instruction methods.

In addition, athletic practices will be paused over the next two weeks, food service at the Oscar N. Harris Student Union will remain open only for carry-out only, fitness facilities will be open by appointment only, and the Wiggins Memorial Library will remain open in designated areas to students wearing masks and socially distancing.

Campbell at APP State tomorrow/Saturday and Campbell at Wake Forest next Saturday….