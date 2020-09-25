Looking at what Coach Allen Brown did as the Thomasville Bulldogs Football Coach:331 Career-Wins says quite a bit, the man was a hit, in “The Chair City”!!!!!
Allen Brown, Thomasville High School —Brown won 331 games at Thomasville, which is the No. 6 all-time in North Carolina. Brown’s win total in the Chair City is also the second-most in North Carolina by a coach at one school.
Brown had a hand in all seven of Thomasville’s state championships — four as head coach and three as defensive coordinator for his son, Benjie Brown.
Thomasville team — The Bulldogs won 48 consecutive games in a streak that started in 2004 and lasted into the 2007 state playoffs. That’s fourth all-time in North Carolina. It’s right behind Albemarle’s streak of 50 games, which the Bulldogs ended in the fourth round of the 2004 1-AA state playoffs.
