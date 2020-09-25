New College Football Offers coming in for Xavier Simmons(Northwest Guilford HS) and Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS)
Linebacker Xavier Simmons, from Northwest Guilford HS, with a new college football offer, and this one coming in from the University of Virginia…Simmons, part of the NWG Vikings’ Class of 2022, getting some love, from the Cavs in Charlottesville, Virginia…
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Virginia!!? @UVACoachBronco @hotohunt09 @UVAFootball @nwestfootball pic.twitter.com/gd64to6kgr
— Xavier Simmons (@Xmansimmons) September 25, 2020
Will Lenard, Northern Guilford High School, Class of 2021, with his new college football offer, coming in from West Virginia State…Lenard, the NG Nighthawks top QB, with the offer coming his way from WVA State….
Extremely blessed to say I have received an offer from @WVStateFB! @CoachPenn @CoachCarlson_OL #AGTG pic.twitter.com/oK4JOO5Qug
— Will Lenard (@wlenard21) September 24, 2020
