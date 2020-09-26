Finals from Today’s Blue Chips Fall Basketball League East Division, with Scores coming at you from Shining Light Academy(SLA, EG, EF and T’ville winners)
Blue Chips Basketball Fall League scores from today’s East Division games from Shining Light Academy…..
Finals:
Shining Light Academy 68, Northern Guilford 55
Nasir Gibbs with 33 points to pace SLA/Shining Light Academy/SLA
Will Rhodes added 18 points for SLA…
Eastern Guilford 82, Northwest Guilford 52
Kadyn Dawkins with 27 points to lead Eastern Guilford
East Forsyth 59, Page 54 OT
Thomasville 53, Bishop McGuinness 46
