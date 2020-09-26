HUGE week for Caldwell Volleyball: 3 wins / Coach Bo 200th VICTORY / Christina Phillips Maxpreps AVCA Recognition

Special report to Greensboro Sports by Chris Black

A huge week for Caldwell volleyball started with setter Christina Phillips receiving the Maxpreps AVCA Player Of The Week honors for North Carolina for the week of Sept. 13 – 20. She averaged 10 assists per game to help lead her team to a 3 – 0 start on the season.

On Monday, Caldwell rolled to a 3 – 0 win over GBO Panthers. Gabby Black led the attack with 16 kills, followed by Lindsey MacDiarmid with 8 kills. Madison Bozarth, Christina Phillips and Gabby Black each served up 5 aces on the evening. Madison Bozarth added 15 digs and Kinsleigh Newkirk totaled 3 blocks.

Thursday evening brought the early season showdown with defending state champion Davidson Day. These schools have matched before with state championships on the line, and players on both sides know they’re in for a battle when the first serve goes up. It’s unfortunate that fans are still not allowed in the stands at NCISAA events because this was the early season match of the year in the private schools classification. Caldwell pulled out a 3 – 0 win behind a total team effort to take down Davidson Day. Each set was very close and could have gone either way, with Caldwell claiming the victory 30 – 28 in the 3rd set. Lindsey MacDiarmid led the way with 18 kills and 4 aces. Christina Phillips with a season high 42 assists. Madison Bozarth with 21 digs and 2 aces. Gabby Black contributed 14 kills, 2 aces, and 6 digs. Big contributions from Delaney Gilboy (5 kills), Kinsleigh Newkirk (4 blocks / 2 kills), to go with strong serving runs by Danielle Phillips, and solid play by Elizabeth Jones and Sarah Angel. While these teams aren’t scheduled to meet again in the regular season, no one would be surprised if they were to face off in the state playoffs.

Friday found the Eagles on the road in Winston Salem for their first conference match of the season against Calvary Day. Caldwell looked sluggish at times coming off the big victory the night before, but they win the match 3 – 1 after dropping the first set. Gabby Black led the way with 21 kills and Reagan Carlyle makes her debut on varsity as an 8th grader with some solid serving. The bigger news of the evening was Coach Dan Bozarth notching his 200th victory for Caldwell volleyball. Coach Bo has built the Caldwell volleyball program into a consistent contender on the state level. Teamwork and solid all-around play are hallmarks of the players in his program. He has been instrumental in helping several players achieve their dreams of playing volleyball in college. The season is young, but Coach Bo could have another contender on his hands.

The matches only get bigger from here for the Eagles as they face off against undefeated High Point Christian on Monday. Matches against rival Westchester, and conference foe Forsyth Country Day round out the week before a big double-header next Saturday against traditionally strong programs Asheville Christian and Coastal Christian.

Courtesy of Chris Black