Pass Picks the Pack:Breon Pass(Reidsville HS) chooses N.C. State for College Basketball(Reidsville Ram ready to join N.C. State Wolfpack)

Pass Picks the Pack

from The Wolfpacker at N.C. State:

Three-star guard Breon Pass announced his commitment to NC State Saturday.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder from Reidsville Senior High in Reidsville (N.C.) is ranked No. 34 among point guards nationally according to Rivals.

Pass picked the Wolfpack over notable offers from Georgia Tech, Rutgers, St. Johns, Providence and UNC Greensboro.

BREAKING: Three-star point guard Breon Pass (@PassBreon) of Reidsville (N.C.) has committed to NC State. ? ? https://t.co/K75p2k2RLP pic.twitter.com/ThOg0iZTy2 — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 26, 2020

"Keatts and his staff love guys like Pass who get after it and have a lot of upside, so it isn't a surprise that they went all in on Pass." @ebosshoops said. ? Analysis of new 2021 Pack hoops commit Breon Pass. ?? ? https://t.co/ZnGP5mP1R4 pic.twitter.com/b0LDijEGN1 — The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 26, 2020

Congratulations to 2021 G Breon Pass @PassBreon on his commitment to NC State! Watching your entire process has been an absolute joy. Congratulations to you and your family on your commitment to the ?. Happy Birthday and RIP CP. #TrustTheProcess #KeepAscending #NoStudentLoans pic.twitter.com/KUa2lgrcqX — AscensionSport1 (@AscensionSport1) September 26, 2020