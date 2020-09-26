Pass Picks the Pack:Breon Pass(Reidsville HS) chooses N.C. State for College Basketball(Reidsville Ram ready to join N.C. State Wolfpack)

September 26, 2020

Pass Picks the Pack

from The Wolfpacker at N.C. State:

Three-star guard Breon Pass announced his commitment to NC State Saturday.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder from Reidsville Senior High in Reidsville (N.C.) is ranked No. 34 among point guards nationally according to Rivals.

Pass picked the Wolfpack over notable offers from Georgia Tech, Rutgers, St. Johns, Providence and UNC Greensboro.

