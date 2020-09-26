Raven Preston(Quality Education Academy) receives a College Basketball Offer from Chattanooga Mocs

Raven Preston, from the Quality Education Academy, in Winston-Salem, has received a college basketball offer to attend Chattanooga University, in Chattanooga, Tennessee…

Raven with a look at joining the Chattanooga Mocs Women’s Basketball Team…

Raven Preston is among the Top Five girls high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina, and she is part of the Class of 2022, at the Quality Education Academy…..

***********Other college basketball offers coming for Raven Preston:Elon University, College of Charleston, Radford, Georgia Southern, Wagner College, UNCG, Bethune-Cookman, Lafayette and Western Carolina University…**********

(Still waiting for the ACC schools to get on board, in the recruitment of Raven Preston.)