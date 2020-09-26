The Sprinkle Oil College Football Saturday Lineup:N.C. State at Virginia Tech is a headliner with Hooker at QB, Turner at WR, Tisdale at LB for VA Tech, plus Boykin at DB, Speas on OL, and Smith at P/K for N.C. State

Football Saturday is upon us again, and we have the Sprinkle Oil 1 and 2 lineup for you…Sprinkle Oil #1, at 2918 East Market Street and Sprinkle Oil #2, 1400 West Gate City Blvd…Tim Rich at Sprinkle #1 and Chris Rich, at Srpinkle #2…

N.C. State(1-0) at Virginia Tech(0-0) on Saturday night at 8pm on the ACC Network and on 105.7 FM locally tonight….Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) at QB for Tech, Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) at WR for Tech, Alan Tisdale(Page HS) at LB for Tech, and Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) at DB, Bryson Speas(Dudley HS) OL, and Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) P/K for State….Hooker, Turner and Tisdale for Tech, plus Boykin, Speas, and Smith for State….

More games on the Sprinkle Oil Saturday College Football Lineup:

Louisville at Pittsburgh 12 Noon ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Syracuse 12 Noon ACC RSN

Duke at Virginia 4pm ACC Network and and on 98.3 FM locally

Texas State at Boston College 6pm ACC RSN

Florida State at Miami 7:30pm ABC TV

(Wake Forest, North Carolina and Clemson OFF)

Campbell(0-2) at Appalachian State(1-1) 12 Noon ESPN Plus…WR Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) and LB Elijah Diarrassouba(Page HS) and DB Tre Caldwell(Southeast Guilford HS) for APP State…..C.J./Caleb Freeman(Northern Guilford HS) RB, Bryant Barr(Eastern Guilford HS) WR/RB and Brevin Allen(Northeast Guilford HS) DL for Campbell Camels…

Central Florida(1-0) at East Carolina(0-0) 12 Noon ABC TV…OLB Alex Angus(Page HS), DB Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS), ILB Myles Berry(Dudley HS), DB C.J. Crump(Page HS), LB Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford HS) all for ECU….