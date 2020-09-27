Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson endorses Joe Biden/Kamala Harris presidential ticket:”The Rock says”, We must ALL VOTE!!!!!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, says on Twitter, that he is endorsing the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris presidential ticket, and “The Rock” says, We must ALL VOTE…Again “The Rock says”, “The Rock says”, “The Rock says”, We must ALL VOTE
And again, “The Rock says”, We must ALL VOTE…..
As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.
Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.
We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020
