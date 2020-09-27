George Brothers Saturday College Football Scoreboard for September 26:Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) with 135 total yards for APP State/Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with a key 51-yard run for VA Tech

College Football Finals for Saturday September 6, 2020

Virginia Tech 45, N.C. State 24

VA Tech(1-0)/N.C. State(1-1)

Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with two carries for VA Tech for 53 yards and Turner with 1 reception for 16 yards…Tre Turner had one of his run go for 51 yards for the Hokies…Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) was scheduled to be the VA Tech starting QB, but Hendon got the hook, and missed the game, due to the Coronavirus….Khalid Martin, from East Forsyth HS, was injured and he had to be taken off of the field on a stretcher, for the N.C. State Wolfpack…

Virginia Tech was without its starting quarterback, defensive coordinator and more than two dozen others for Saturday’s home game against NC State as a result of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, among other reasons, the school announced.

Starting quarterback Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) did not play despite being on the field for warm-ups and on the sideline before the game. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton missed his first game after taking over for longtime assistant Bud Foster.

The Hokies were also without starting cornerback Jermaine Waller. Caleb Farley, last season’s other star corner, opted out early in fall camp.

In all, Virginia Tech played down 23 players as well as three other coaches — defensive assistant and former Minnesota head coach Tracy Claeys, along with a quality-control coach and a graduate assistant.

(In the grand scheme of things, those who were missing from VA Tech, did not seem to hinder the Hokies at all…The Hokies just picked up the pace, and pretty much ran the Wolfpack out of the place(Blacksburg, Virginia.)

Virginia 38 Duke 20

Miami 52, Florida State 10

Pittsburgh 23, Louisville 20

Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 0

Boston College 24, Texas State 21

Notre Dame at Wake Forest Postponed

Appalachian State 52, Campbell 21

Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) with 135 total yards for APP State…67 yards receiving, and 68 return yards for Thomas Hennigan…Elijah Diarrassouba(Page HS) with 1 Tackle for APP State…

Bryant Barr(Eastern Guilford HS) with 39 yards on 9 carries for Campbell…C.J. Freeman(Northern Guilford HS) with 28 yard on 9 carries for Campbell…Brevin Allen(Northeast Guilford HS) with 6 Tackles/2 Solo Tackles for Campbell Camels…

Central Florida 51, East Carolina 28

Kansas State 38, #3 Oklahoma 35

Mississippi State 44, #6 LSU 34