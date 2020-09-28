ACC and College Football for this week, with a look at Friday and Saturday games(Spotlight on our Local Players)

Friday night:

Campbell at Wake Forest 7pm ACC Network/98.1 FM

Campbell with C.J. Freeman(Northern Guilford HS) at RB, Bryant Barr(Eastern Guilford HS) at RB, and Brevin Allen(Northeast Guilford HS) at DE….

Wake Forest with Malik Puryear(High Point Christian Academy) at DL, Spencer Clapp(Eastern Guilford HS) on the O-line, and Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) at TE…..

Saturday:

N.C. State at Pittsburgh 12 Noon ACC Network/105.7 FM…Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS), Bryson Speas(Dudley HS), and Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS), all listed at #2 this week, on the N.C. State Wolfpack depth chart…Boykin, at free safety, Speas at right guard on offense, and Smith at placekicker…

North Carolina at Boston College 3:30pm ABC TV(TV 45)/94.5 FM

North Carolina with Nick Mackovic(Page HS) on the O-line, Carson Burgess(Southeast Guilford HS) is at wide receiver, and Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) on the defensive line…

Virginia Tech at Duke 4pm ACC Network/98.3 FM…Hoping that Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS), will be done with quarantine soon, and that Hooker can be back in the lineup, at QB for VA Tech…Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) at WR, and Alan Tisdale(Page HS) at linebacker, for Tech…

Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Page HS) at safety for the Duke Blue Devils…

Jacksonville State at Florida State 4pm RSN TV

Virginia at Clemson 8pm ACC Network

Appalachian State OFF

East Carolina at Georgia State 12 Noon ESPNU/980 AM radio

Alex Angus(Page HS) at LB, C.J. Crump(Page HS) at DB, Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford HS at LB, and Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS) at DB for ECU…..

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 4pm 730 AM radio

Lance McMillan(Grimsley HS) at DB, and Chris Wiggins(Grimsley HS) at WR, for Charlotte…