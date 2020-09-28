HiToms Baseball College Baseball Prospects Camp, for High School Baseball Players, coming to Finch Field in Thomasville, on Monday October 5

Posted by Press Release on September 28, 2020 at 3:18 pm under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

HPT HiToms Prospects Camp

Be a part of one of the Triad’s most successful college prospects events as the HPT HiToms host their 15th Annual High School Prospects Camp. Colleges from across the mid-atlantic and all divisions will be in attendance Monday, October 5th at Historic Finch Field.

Pre-Registration is required and began on September 16th.

COST is $120.00

Time:4-8pm at Historic Finch Field in Thomasville

Call 336-472-8667/www.hitoms.com

HiToms Baseball | 7003 Ballpark Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360

