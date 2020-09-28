Jimmie Johnson Takes Paint the Wall Pink Event Virtual at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m.

WHAT:

Paint the Wall Pink: Looking ahead to National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will join representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) at Charlotte Motor Speedway to ceremonially paint pit wall pink and honor breast cancer survivors.

Due to restrictions on gatherings, this year’s event will take place virtually, with only Johnson, Blue Cross NC, and Charlotte Motor Speedway representatives on-site. More than 50 survivors and supporters will join virtually on a giant digital screen.

The event will precede the Oct. 10 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross NC, raising awareness for the continuing fight against breast cancer. Johnson will be available for brief virtual media interviews following the pit wall painting.

WHO:

Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Blue Cross NC brand ambassador

Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway

Gerald Petkau, chief operating officer at Blue Cross NC

WHEN:

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m.