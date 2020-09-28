Longtime Burlington Williams and Alamance County Team Doctor, Charles Kernodle has passed away at age 102:Dr. Kernodle October 26, 1917- September 26, 2020(102 Years Old)

Posted by Andy Durham on September 28, 2020 at 11:03 am under Amateur, College, High School, Photos, Professional | Be the First to Comment

**********Longtime Burlington Williams and Alamance County Team Doctor, Charles Kernodle has passed away at age 102:Dr. Kernondle October 26, 1917- September 26, 2020(102 Years Old)************

Dr. Kernodle was known near-and-far, his Kernodle Clinic, in Alamance County, was legendary….

RIP:Dr. Charles Kernodle and we thank you for your service to Burlington and Alamance County…..

