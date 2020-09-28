Longtime Burlington Williams and Alamance County Team Doctor, Charles Kernodle has passed away at age 102:Dr. Kernodle October 26, 1917- September 26, 2020(102 Years Old)

**********Longtime Burlington Williams and Alamance County Team Doctor, Charles Kernodle has passed away at age 102:Dr. Kernondle October 26, 1917- September 26, 2020(102 Years Old)************

Dr. Kernodle was known near-and-far, his Kernodle Clinic, in Alamance County, was legendary….

RIP:Dr. Charles Kernodle and we thank you for your service to Burlington and Alamance County…..

Great sadness comes with the loss of a Williams legend. There has never been a football season at Williams without Dr. Kernodle. His impact on, not only Williams, but Alamance County is immeasurable. Dr. Kernodle passes away at 102 years old. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/WGlPXgb7xO — Williams Athletics (@DawgAthletics) September 27, 2020

Dr. Charles Kernodle Jr. passed away Saturday at the age of 102. For 70 years, Kernodle carried with him a youthful enthusiasm as the Williams High School football team doctor. @DawgAthletics @williamsdogfb https://t.co/gAQ0H5LOJ0 — David Kehrli (@DavidKehrliTN) September 28, 2020

There are no words that can express the tremendous impact Dr Charles Kernodle had on all people he came in contact with. Williams football, Burlington and the world lost a true gentleman with his passing. We are forever grateful to have had such a wonderful mentor and true friend — Williams Football (@williamsdogfb) September 27, 2020