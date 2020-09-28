NFL Scoreboard for Sunday September 27:Carolina Panthers break 10-game losing streak with their First Win of the 2020 Season(A Look at the Locals)

Sunday Finals from the NFL:

Carolina Panthers 21, LA Chargers 16

Carolina(1-2)/LA(1-2)

Panthers’ QB Teddy Bridgewater goes 22-28 for 235 yards and one TD/0 Interceptions…Carolina RB Mike Davis with 91 totals yards, 46 rushing and 45 receiving yards for Davis, and one TD Davis, on a pass from Bridgewater…

The Panthers kicker, Joey Sly(Virginia Tech) was 5-5 on field goals on Sunday afternoon, and accounted for nearly all of the Panthers’ points…

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 13 receptions, for 132 yards and one TD for the Chargers…13 catches for Allen and he was targeted 19 times, by LA Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert…Keenan Allen passed Kellen Winslow today, as Allen becomes the #3 receiver in receptions, in Chargers history…Allen(548) passes Winslow(541), and now ranks behind just Charlie Joiner(586) and Antonio Gates(955), as the top receivers, per receptions, in Chargers football history…

**********Up next for the Panthers:Arizona(2-1) at Carolina(1-2) next Sunday(October 4) at 1pm, in Bank of America Stadium.**********

Chicago 30, Atlanta 26

Bears(3-0)/Falcons(0-3)

Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) with 2 carries for 21 yards and 3 receptions for 20 yards for the Bears…Bears QB Nick Foles came up with 3 fourth quarter TD passes, to lead Chicago to the win…

BAD NEWS:The Chicago Bears fear running back Tarik Cohen suffered a torn right ACL in Sunday’s 30-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons, coach Matt Nagy said after the game.

“Unfortunately, it looks like Tarik Cohen, after we get confirmation, looks like he did end up tearing his ACL,” Nagy said on a video call. “So, that will be a big blow to us there with that, which is unfortunate.”

Cohen suffered the injury on a punt return when Atlanta’s Brian Hill got pushed into the back of his right leg, caused his knee to bend awkwardly. Cohen went to the ground and immediately clutched his right knee. The 5-foot-6 all-purpose threat was unable to put any pressure on his right leg when trainers help him off the field.

Pittsburgh 28, Houston 21

Pittsburgh(3-0)/Houston(0-3)

Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with 5 receptions for 52 yards and one TD for the Steelers…

Cincinnati 23, Philadelphia 23

Cincinnati(0-2-1)/Philadelphia(0-2-1)

Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 6 Tackles and three Solo Tackles, plus 1 Tackle for a Loss and 1 Pass Deflection for Pratt, and he did it for his Bengals….D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS) with 2 Tackles, and 1 was a Solo Tackle, and D.J. had 1 Pass Deflection for the Bengals…

Cleveland 34, Washington 20

Cleveland(2-1)/Washington(1-2)

Larry Ogunjobi(Rasgale HS) with 4 Tackles and 2 were Solo Tackles, with 1 Tackle for a Loss for the Browns, on defense…

San Francisco 36, New York Giants 9

San Fran(2-1)/NY Giants(0-3)

Emmanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) with 1 Tackle for the 49ers…

Tennessee 31, Minnesota 30

Tennessee(3-0)/Minnesota(0-3)

Buffalo 35, LA Rams 32

Buffalo(3-0)/LA(2-1)

Seattle 38, Dallas 31

Seattle(3-0)/Dallas(1-2)

Russell Wilson was 27-40 for 315 yards and 5 TD passes/0 INT for the Seahawks…10 TD passes in the past two weeks, for Wilson…

New England 36, Las Vegas 20

New England(2-1)/Las Vegas(2-1)

Cam Newton goes 17-28 for 162 yards, with 1 TD and 1 INT, plus Cam with 9 carries for 27 yards on the ground for the Patriots…

Indianapolis 36, NY Jets 7

Indianapolis(2-1)/NY Jets(0-3)

Philip Rivers goes 17-21 for 217 yards and 1 TD for the Colts…

Tampa Bay 28, Denver 10

Tampa Bay(2-1)/Denver(0-3)

Detroit 26, Arizona 23

Detroit(1-2)/Arizona(2-1)

Green Bay 37, New Orleans 30

Green Bay(3-0)/New Orleans(1-2)

Aaron Rogers was 21-32 for 283 yards and 3 TD passes for the Packers…

from Thursday night:

Miami 31, Jacksonville 13

Miami(1-2)/Jacksonville(1-2)