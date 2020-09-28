Save the Date for the 2021 Powerade State Games!

Mark your calendars for the 2021 Powerade State Games!

Many of the dates and venues for our over 30 different sports have already been finalized for next year! Visit the Powerade State Games website to check out the full line-up of sports we have on deck for 2021. And don’t forget to visit your sport’s specific web page and mark your calendars today! Sport pages will continue to be updated in the coming weeks with additional details.

Join the Powerade State Games and BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina to stay healthy with the 3Ws.

2020 NCAS Endowment Fund Grant Recipients

To date, more than $1 million has been distributed to individuals and organizations in North Carolina through the North Carolina Amateur Sports Endowment Fund. We would like to congratulate all of our 2021 Grant Recipients which include:

The Durham Striders Youth Association (Timing and Meet Management Equipment)

ACCESS of Wilmington (Adaptive Fitness Program)

Charlotte Flights (Finish Link Timing Display)

UNC Wilmington (Chuck Hobgood Scholarship in Athletics)

Dick’s Sporting Goods is a proud sponsor of the Powerade State Games. Don’t miss out on over $50 in savings!

STATE GAMES OF AMERICA HAS GONE VIRTUAL!

Over 25 different states are already represented in the first ever State Games of America Virtual Games including North Carolina! Join your fellow athletes in representing our state in one of the eleven different sports being offered including Cycling, Disc Golf, Figure Skating, Swimming and Taekwondo. Visit the State Games of America website for more information and to register today! All participants receive a State Games of America Virtual Games t-shirt and commemorative medal.