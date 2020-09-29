High Point Christian Academy Suspends In-School Instruction for the next Two Weeks due to COVID-19 Outbreak and NO Football or Athletic Practices for the Next Two Weeks(Hoping to be back on campus with Students on Monday October 12)

High Point Christian Academy has suspended in-school instruction for two weeks because students tested positive for COVID-19

HPCA_Athletics will not be able to hold practices or games during that time period…..

No football for the next two weeks for High Point Christian Academy Cougars….

(HPCA head football coach Scott Bell told Joe Sirera, with the News and Record, that the COVID-19 cases that have been found, are not among any members of his HPCA Cougars football team.) There will be a five-game ONLY regular season now, for the HPCA Cougars football team….

High Point Christian Academy High School Moves to Online Learning

High Point, NC – High Point Christian Academy sent the following communication to their school

community on Monday, September 28, 2020. This communication was to ensure the

transparency of what school administrators, the HPCA board, and medical team members have

been preparing for throughout the summer.

STATEMENT FROM HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Dear HPCA Community,

Over the past week, our high school has been impacted by several positive COVID-19

cases. Through this, we have been in constant communication with the Guilford County Health

Department regarding quarantine procedures for others exposed.

We have always stated that the health and well-being of our Cougar community is of utmost

importance.

Since there has been a slight increase in cases and quarantines within our high school

community we will transition to online learning for our high school students’ only beginning

today at 3:00 p.m. This decision was made through guidance and recommendation from the

Guilford County Health Department, our medical professionals, and our administrative team.

This also means that all high school extracurricular activities (including all varsity and JV sports)

will be canceled during this two week period.

We have already been in contact with our sanitizing company, and in addition to the extensive

cleaning protocols we have already taken, they will be on campus this evening to deep clean all

impacted areas.

While we know that this impacts our high school students, we want to continue transparency

through our community with our entire school community. If you have any questions, please

feel free to let us know. We thank you for your patience, and understanding, as we work hard to

keep our students healthy and on campus this school year.

Through our contact tracing we are able to identify that these cases are not all linked together.

Health protocols, physical spacing, wearing masks, and hand washing mandates that have

been on our campus will continue to be enforced.

Since moving our high school students to online learning Monday afternoon, our cleaning

company come has deep cleaned, and fumigated all common areas, in additional to their

already extensive cleaning procedures.

We value and appreciate the understanding of our parents, and we will continue to teach our

preschool through middle school students in person. We look forward to welcoming our high

school students back to campus on October 12 where we are hopeful to resume all high school

activities.

from Joe Sirera at the News and Record on Twitter:

High Point Christian Academy has suspended in-school instruction for two weeks because students tested positive for COVID-19, a school official confirms. @HPCA_Athletics will not be able to hold practices or games during that period. — Joe Sirera (@JoeSireraNR) September 29, 2020

That means @HPCAcougars' football games at Hickory Grove Christian (Friday) and Arden Christ School (Oct. 9) are canceled, leaving coach Scott Bell's team with a five-game regular-season schedule. #HSXtra — Joe Sirera (@JoeSireraNR) September 29, 2020

Here's more on @HPCA_Athletics suspending practice and competition until at least Oct. 12 because of positive tests for COVID-19 among high school students who were not athletes: https://t.co/7O5v3x1qMm #HSXtra — Joe Sirera (@JoeSireraNR) September 29, 2020