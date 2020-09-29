Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) receives a College Football Offer from Miami of Ohio:EG Wildcats’ QB bringing in the sheaves/offers!!!
That kid/young man/@thatboy_mell(Kamell Smith), the Eastern Guilford Wildcats quarterback has another college football offer….This time around, Smith is hearing from Coach Martin and Miami of Ohio……Kamell Smith, EG Wildcats Class of 2021, and will he leave for college early, and be gone after December 2020??? I do doubt it, since both high school football and basketball seasons will begin this school year, after Christmas…
Here is the new word today for Kamell Smith/@thatboy_mell from Eastern Guilford High School…..
After a great talk with @Martin_Miami_HC I am blessed to say I’ve received a offer from Miami of Ohio @MiamiOHFootball @CoachKoehler @LoganM_MU @CoachDShearer pic.twitter.com/Wqh9O8hIJi
— Kamell Smith (@thatboy_mell) September 28, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.