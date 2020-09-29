Mehki Wall, with Dudley HS Football, seeing College Interest from the University of Kentucky and from Louisville University

Mehki Wall, from James B. Dudley High School, is receiving major college interest from a lot of DI colleges and universities, and this week finds Wall receiving the word up from the University of Kentucky and from Louisville University….This may become “The Battle of Kentucky”…

Wall, part of the Dudley HS Class of 2022, is a very talented WR and return man for the Dudley Panthers….

Here is the ‘Kentucky Rain’, pouring down on Mehki Wall…..