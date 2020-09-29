Nolan Hodge(Northern Guilford HS) receives a College Basketball Offer from Old Dominion University/ODU

Nolan Hodge, the lean wing, from Northern Guilford High School, has received another college basketball offer, and this time, the offer is coming in from the Monarchs, at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia…

Nolan Hodge, part of the NG Nighthawks, Class of 2022, looking to possibly join the Monarchs, at ODU….

Excited to announce after a great conversation with Coach Stith @BLS_swish20 that I have received an offer from Old Dominion University! pic.twitter.com/L9JVXKmbeq — Nolan Hodge (@nolanhodge_7) September 28, 2020

Previous Nolan Hodge offer coming in from Duquesne University…..

After a good conversation with Coach McFadden, I’m blessed to receive my first Division One offer from Duquesne University! @DuqMBB pic.twitter.com/FHV2gqgf0m — Nolan Hodge (@nolanhodge_7) September 14, 2020