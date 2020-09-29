Nolan Hodge(Northern Guilford HS) receives a College Basketball Offer from Old Dominion University/ODU

Posted by Andy Durham on September 29, 2020 at 10:27 am under College, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Nolan Hodge, the lean wing, from Northern Guilford High School, has received another college basketball offer, and this time, the offer is coming in from the Monarchs, at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia

Nolan Hodge, part of the NG Nighthawks, Class of 2022, looking to possibly join the Monarchs, at ODU….

Previous Nolan Hodge offer coming in from Duquesne University…..

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top