Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) receives College Basketball Offer from Eastern Kentucky University
Raven Preston, from the Quality Education Academy, in Winston-Salem, has received a college basketball offer to attend Eastern Kentucky University…..
Raven with a look at joining the EKU/Eastern Kentucky University Colonels Women’s Basketball Team…
Raven Preston continues to be among the Top Five girls high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina, and she is part of the Class of 2022, at the Quality Education Academy…..
***********Other college basketball offers coming for Raven Preston:Chattanooga, Elon University, College of Charleston, Radford, Georgia Southern, Wagner College, UNCG, Bethune-Cookman, Lafayette and Western Carolina University…**********
(We are still waiting and watching for the ACC schools to get on board, in the college recruitment of Raven Preston.)
Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from @EKUWBB Thank you @EKUCoachSam @coachjalex21 @MelHeg7 @coachkent02 @FredrickCannon1 @HoopsQea @TeamFeltonGirls pic.twitter.com/liIpudwsej
— Raven Preston (@ravenpreston3) September 29, 2020
Congratulations to 2022 @ravenpreston3 on her recent offer from Eastern Kentucky University @EKUWBB. #GBMS #KeepAscending #NoStudentLoans pic.twitter.com/1m6Kp5kQEY
— Fredrick Cannon (@FredrickCannon1) September 29, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.