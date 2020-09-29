Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) receives College Basketball Offer from Eastern Kentucky University

Raven Preston, from the Quality Education Academy, in Winston-Salem, has received a college basketball offer to attend Eastern Kentucky University…..

Raven with a look at joining the EKU/Eastern Kentucky University Colonels Women’s Basketball Team…

Raven Preston continues to be among the Top Five girls high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina, and she is part of the Class of 2022, at the Quality Education Academy…..

***********Other college basketball offers coming for Raven Preston:Chattanooga, Elon University, College of Charleston, Radford, Georgia Southern, Wagner College, UNCG, Bethune-Cookman, Lafayette and Western Carolina University…**********

(We are still waiting and watching for the ACC schools to get on board, in the college recruitment of Raven Preston.)