Travis Holcomb-Faye, former head coach for WS Parkland Mustangs, named the new Head Boys Basketball Coach for Winston-Salem Christian School
Travis Holcomb-Faye, formerly the head boys basketball coach for the WS Parkland Mustangs, has been named the new Head Boys Basketball Coach for the Winston-Salem Christian School….
The WSCS community would like to welcome Travis Holcomb Faye to the men’s basketball coaching staff. Travis will lead the varsity men’s program. Welcome to the Pride!! pic.twitter.com/aFPzNvfu7N
— Winston Salem Christian School (@WSCSLions) September 29, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.