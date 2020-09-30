Country Music Legend Mac Davis gone at age 78:”Oh Lord It’s Hard To Be Humble”!!!!!

This country music legend is part of the fabric and memories of our life….You go back to the 1970’s/1980’s and Mac Davis had that one song, that really rang and hit home for me…“Oh Lord It’s Hard To Be Humble”….

It went something like, “Oh Lord it’s hard to humble, when you’re perfect in every way…I can’t wait to look in the mirror , ’cause I get better looking each day….To know me is to love me, I must be one heck of man, Oh Lord it’s hard to be humble, but I’m doing the best that I can”…..

I will remember those words from that song, and I will take them to with me to my grave….Mac Davis is gone, but his song(s) will live on…Check out the full story/post below, from WXII TV 12….www.wxii12.com

Legendary country singer and songwriter Mac Davis has died at the age of 78.

Mac Davis, Elvis songwriter and country star, dead at 78 https://t.co/EbLMwn29lY — WXII 12 News (@WXII) September 30, 2020

Davis, who first found fame writing hits “A Little Less Conversation” and “In The Ghetto” for Elvis Presley, died following heart surgery, his manager, Jim Morey, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He was surrounded by the love of his life and wife of 38 years, Lise, and his sons Scott, Noah and Cody,” Morey wrote on Facebook.

Paying tribute to Davis, his manager described him as “a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

“I will miss laughing about our many adventures on the road and his insightful sense of humor.

When there was a tough decision to be made he often told me ‘You decide.. I’m going to the golf course!'”

Morey ended his statement with lyrics from Davis’ song “I Believe In Music.”

News of Davis’ death comes days after his family said he had become “critically ill” after undergoing heart surgery in Nashville.

Musician Richard Marx led the online tributes to Davis, tweeting: “This is such a drag. RIP to the incredible #MacDavis. Thank you for your incredible songs and your kindness to me. It was an honor to hear you tell me stories.”

Davis — born Morris Mac Davis — made his debut as a country music artist with his 1970 album “Song Painter.”

His breakthrough album “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked On Me” was released two years later.

Davis, whose hits include “Stop and Smell the Roses” and “One Hell of a Woman,” received worldwide recognition for his contribution to music and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.

He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000 and the national Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.

In 2013, he topped Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart as co-writer on Avicii’s “Addicted to You.”

Along with his musical accomplishments, Davis enjoyed modest success as a television personality and actor. He hosted his own variety series “The Mac Davis Show” on NBC from 1974 to 1976 and also starred in TV movies “Beer For My Horses” and “Where The Fast Lane Ends.”