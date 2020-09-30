North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association//NCISAA to allow Limited Number of Fans to attend Sporting Events

News coming in from the Asheville Citizen-Times and by way of their lead high school sportswriter, David Thompson:

The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association changed its policy this week to allow a limited number of fans to attend high school sporting events.

According to a release from the NCISAA, the governing body for private schools, up to two legal guardians for senior athletes of the home team will be allowed to attend athletic events, including football and volleyball.

Spectators are required to stay six feet away from each other with the exception of family members and cloth face covering will be mandatory while entering and leaving the stadium or arena, according to NCISAA policy.