North Carolina will move into Phase Three of Reopening on Friday of this week:Bars, Movie Theaters, and Bowling Alleys look to Reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. —Gov. Roy Cooper announced North Carolina will move into Phase 3 Friday.

This is the final step of Cooper’s three-part plan to reopen businesses and resume social activities during the pandemic.

“So we’re going to need to double down on our work to slow the spread of the virus to keep us on the right track,” Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

Limits that remained from Phase 2 to Phase 2.5, but could change under Phase 3:

Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment facilities, amusement parks, dance halls remained closed.

Large venues remained subject to the mass gathering limits.

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption are banned after 11 p.m.

The North Carolina face mask mandate is still in place.

Current limits that changed in Phase 2.5, and could change again under Phase 3:

Mass gathering limits increased to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The age requirement for mask-wearing was lowered to 5 years old.

Playgrounds were allowed to open.

Museums and aquariums were allowed to open at 50% capacity.

Gyms and indoor exercise facilities, such as yoga studios, martial arts, and rock climbing, as well as skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor basketball, volleyball etc., were allowed to open at 30% capacity.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen issued a Secretarial Order that allowed for outdoor visitation at nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities. To participate, nursing homes must meet several requirements, including, but not limited to, not having a current outbreak, having a testing plan and updated written Infection Control or Preparedness plan for COVID-19, and having adequate personal protective equipment.

Under Phase 3:

Restrictions for vulnerable populations will be lessened with encouragement to continue practicing social distancing

Increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worship and entertainment venues will be allowed.

The number of people allowed at gatherings will be increased.

Rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and congregate care settings will continue.