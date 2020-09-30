Two of our Guilford County Schools(Vandalia Elementary and Washington Montessori Elementary) close after Two People Test Positive for COVID-19/Coronavirus

from WFMY TV News and you can see and learn more on this story on WFMY News at 11pm, with Julie Luck and Chad Silber…..

Two Guilford County elementary schools were closed Wednesday after two people tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the district, one person at each school, Vandalia Elementary and Washington Montessori Elementary, had positive tests.

Each school will be closed for at least 24 hours beginning Tuesday for deep cleaning.

Earlier this week, three Rockingham County schools were closed for cases of coronavirus. Holmes Middle School, Reidsville Middle and Western Rockingham Middle School will be closed until October 12.

