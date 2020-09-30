Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) gets College Football Offer from Ferrum College Panthers

Posted by Andy Durham on September 30, 2020 at 6:05 pm under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

Will Lenard, a senior quarterback from Northern Guilford High School, has received a college football offer to play college football, for the Ferrum College Panthers, in Ferrum, Virginia…

Lenard, is part of the NG Nighthawks Class of 2021…..

