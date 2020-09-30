Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) gets College Football Offer from Ferrum College Panthers
Will Lenard, a senior quarterback from Northern Guilford High School, has received a college football offer to play college football, for the Ferrum College Panthers, in Ferrum, Virginia…
Lenard, is part of the NG Nighthawks Class of 2021…..
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from @FerrumFootball! @coachcadamsFC #AGTG pic.twitter.com/Nzde1CvLfj
— Will Lenard (@wlenard21) September 30, 2020
