Appalachian State’s Football Game vs. Louisiana Lafayette has been POSTPONED:COVID Cases and Coronavirus Traces force APP into some Isolation and Quarantine

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University’s upcoming football game against University of Louisiana at Lafayette has been postponed, according to a news release.

App State and UL were set to compete on Oct. 7. Due to positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing, the game has been postponed and rescheduled for either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone.

ASU says that all active cases are in isolation, and close contacts identified through contact tracing are required to quarantine.

The Mountaineers will next play against Georgia Southern on Oct. 14.

The university added that updates will be provided if any further changes are necessary.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and university community remain our top priorities as we continue to navigate the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “While we share in the disappointment of everyone who has worked hard to prepare for this football game, we have known that there will be challenges to maintaining the athletics calendar. We appreciate the continued support of Chancellor Everts for our student-athletes and athletics department, and we support the university’s efforts to maintain a safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff.

Head Coach Shawn Clark said, “While we are disappointed that we will not be able to play Louisiana next week, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our team, our staff and the university community.”