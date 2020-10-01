Bam Adebayo(High Point Christian Academy) listed as Doubtful for Game Two of the NBA Finals vs. LA Lakers
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic and big man Bam Adebayo(High Point Christian Academy) are both listed as doubtful for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, it was announced Thursday/TODAY.
Dragic has a plantar fascia tear in his left foot, while an MRI for Adebayo revealed a neck strain following Wednesday’s 116-98 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1.
