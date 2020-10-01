Carolina Panthers announce that 5,240 Fans can attend this Sunday’s game vs. the Arizona Cardinals, at Bank of America Stadium(Watch the game on FOX 8 TV)

Get ready Carolina Panthers fans…Fans will be able to be in attendance for this Sunday’s game versus the Arizona Cardinals…I wonder how they will decide who gets the chance to come into the stadium??? Will it be on a first-come, first-served/first-in the stadium basis???

If you can’t get to Charlotte for the game on Sunday, be sure to watch all of the action on WGHP FOX 8 TV, with the kickoff set to come at 1pm…..

Carolina Panthers announce that 5,240 Fans can attend this Sunday’s game vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium

The @Panthers will be allowing a total of 5,240 fans in @BankofAmerica Stadium Sunday for their game against the @AZCardinals. Team President Tom Glick met with the media this morning to express the excitement they feel for the fans & the organization. @Sports_Night @SpecNews1CLT pic.twitter.com/UfOx1tdyiY — J.B. Ricks Sr. (@JB_Ricks) October 1, 2020