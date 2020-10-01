Elon Football: Cheek Named Semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

IRVING, Texas. – Senior quarterback Davis Cheek of the Elon University football team was selected as one of 199 semifinalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda as announced on Thursday, Oct. 1, by the National Football Foundation (NFF).

Celebrating its 31st year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The NFF will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments.

A strategic communications major, Cheek completed 179-of-309 passes for 2,175 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019, including tossing a career-high five scores in Elon’s road victory at Richmond. He also set a new Division I program-record for completion percentage in a game over No. 15 Delaware, going 22-for-25 in Elon’s 42-7 win over the Blue Hens. The 2017 CAA Football Rookie of the Year, Cheek currently ranks third in school history in career passing yards (5,624), career touchdowns (34) and career completion percentage (59.6).

Cheek has been a member of the CAA Football Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times while also being a member of the Dean’s List and AD Honor Roll. Additionally, the Charlotte, N.C., native serves on the team’s Leadership Council and is one of eight senior mentors for student athletes participating the 2020 Phoenix Leadership Academy. He has also volunteers at Newlin Elementary School, holding virtual meetings with students every week during the fall semester. He has also served as a KidsCan! and Be the Match volunteer for the three years.

“This is a special award combining academics, service and on-field performance,” said Elon head football coach Tony Trisciani. “Davis has excelled in all three areas and we are proud that he is representing Elon University as one of the top student-athletes in the country.”

Named in honor of the late Bill Campbell, former chairman of Intuit, former player and head coach at Columbia University and the 2004 recipient of the NFF’s Gold Medal, the trophy has been prominently displayed inside its official home at the New York Athletic Club since 2013. The winner is honored each year during a special luncheon at the venue.

NFF William V. Campbell Trophy® Semifinalists Notes

– 31st year of the William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda

– 62nd year of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards Presented by Fidelity Investments

– 199 Nominations

– 3.67 Average GPA

– 9 Nominees with a perfect 4.0 GPA

– 59 Nominees with a 3.8 GPA or better

– 72 Nominees with a 3.7 GPA or Better

– 18 Academic All-America Selections

– 94 Captains

– 110 All-Conference Picks

– 18 All-Americans

– 85 Nominees from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

– 45 Nominees from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS)

– 20 Nominees from NCAA Division II

– 40 Nominees from NCAA Division III

– 9 Nominees from the NAIA

– 107 Offensive Players

– 72 Defensive Players

– 20 Special Teams Players