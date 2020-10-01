N.C. State expecting 25 to 35 Million Dollar Shortfall for 2020-2021 Athletics Season

The N.C. State athletics department is expecting a 25 to 35 Million Dollar Shortfall for 2020-2021 Athletics Season…The Wolfpack athletics department, led by N.C. State AD Boo Corrigan will implement this plan of attack, effective on October 24 of 2020 and they hope this will help the N.C. State Wolfpack overcome the losses, that are attributed to the COVID-19/Coronavirus outbreak of 2020…

Here is what the Wolfpack will do, beginning on October 4:

**********Temporary salary reductions of 20 percent for coaches and staff members making $200,000 or more.

**********Temporary salary reductions of 15 percent for coaches and staff members making $100,000 to $199,999.

**********Furloughs totaling 19 days each for coaches and staff members who make less than $100,000.

++++++++++These changes will be in place until June 30, 2021…..