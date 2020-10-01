Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game Will NOT be played this week:Game pushed to later in the season due to New COVID-19 Cases in the Titans’ camp

from www.nfl.com:

The Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup won’t be played this week. It is the first game postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the NFL is rescheduling the matchup for later in the season after an additional Titans player and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 during Wednesday’s round of testing, per a source informed of the decision.

The league confirmed the plan to push the game following the outbreak in Tennessee.

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel,” the NFL said in a statement. “The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”

The NFL said Wednesday it’d hoped to play the game this week, possibly pushing it to Monday or Tuesday. The new positive tests, however, led to the league taking an abundance of caution and postponing it to a later date.

The additional positive tests bring the total to five players and six personnel in Tennessee, in addition to the coach who tested positive late last week.

“The NFL made the smart and safe decision to postpone our game and we are on a bye week starting now,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday. “I reminded them not to gather with each other right now.”