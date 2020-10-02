Bowl Games:”Top Ten Cereals List”

We have had this on our mind all week long, so we decided to go ahead and come up with a “Top Ten Cereals List”, and this is a serious list, of cereals….

Here we go with that Top Ten Cereals List…

(I hope that none of these/our favorites have been discontinued.)

1)Sugar Smacks

2)Sugar Pops

3)Fruit Loops

4)Captain Crunch

5)Frosted Flakes

6)Cocoa Krispies

7)Cheerios

8)Raisin Bran

9)Rice Krispies

10)A Bowl of Hot Oatmeal

**********Kudos to Kellog’s, as we feel that Kellog’s is the King of Breakfast Cereals…..***********

++++++++++You may even remember some of the old names from the Cereal commercials/boxes, “Tony the Tiger(Frosted Flakes) like Tucan Sam(Fruit Loops), Sugar Pops Pete(Sugar Pops), “The Captain”(Captain Crunch), Pebbles and Bam Bam(Fruity Pebbles), The Leprechaun(Lucky Charms), all of the celebrities that appeared on the Wheaties boxes, like Bruce Jenner and others…I’m thinking “Tony the Tiger”, from Frosted Flakes, might be the most famous cereal celebrity…++++++++++