College Football Tonight with Campbell Camels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons:Game on ACC Network and 98.1 FM(A look at the Locals and Wake wins by 28 points)

Campbell(0-3) at Wake Forest(0-2) 7pm ACC Network/98.1 FM

Campbell with C.J. Freeman(Northern Guilford HS) at RB, Bryant Barr(Eastern Guilford HS) at RB, and Brevin Allen(Northeast Guilford HS) at DE….Note:C.J.Freeman suffered a knee injury last week against Appalachian last week, and won’t play tonight, vs. Wake Forest…This will be the last game of the season for the (0-3) Campbell Camels….

Wake Forest with Malik Puryear(High Point Christian Academy) at DL, Spencer Clapp(Eastern Guilford HS) on the O-line, and Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) at TE…..

We were able to find Five Things to Watch about this game from David Kehrli, at the Burlington Times-News…Coming in by way of Twitter…..www.thetimesnews.com

Five things to watch: Wake Forest looks to get over hump vs. Camels

1)Campbell comes with ‘ACC caliber players’

Clawson praised the level of skill the Camels have, particularly on offense.

Dual-threat quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams leads Campbell in passing and rushing. Tight end Julian Hill and receivers Jalen Kelsey, Cedric Frazier and Jai Williams are targets in the passing game.

Eastern Guilford alum Bryant Barr is a running back for the Camels.

“Their quarterback is an ACC-level athlete,” Clawson said. “Their tight end could play in the ACC. Their offensive design and plan is excellent. They know exactly what they’re doing, how to get their better players the ball, how to feature their skill sets. They’ve moved the ball against everybody, and they’ve held on to the ball against everybody.”

2)Week off buys time for fixes

The extra time away has provided Wake Forest with time to improve in certain areas that were lacking in the first two weeks of the season.

Of note, the Demon Deacons defense struggled in losses against Clemson and North Carolina State.

“As much as we were disappointed that the Notre Dame game was postponed, in terms of buying us time and giving us a chance to rep some of these guys and giving them practice who missed so much time,” Clawson said. “I’m hoping there’s going to be a long term benefit to the way this all played out.”

WORK ON D:Time off could help Demon Deacons defense get back on track

3)No more overcompensating

After more time to look at the film, Clawson said he thought the Demon Deacons defense overcompensated in trying to adjust to N.C. State’s offense.

“I think looking back at the NC State game, that we were so concerned about our secondary and all the players we were missing,” Clawson said, “and how many people we were down and how many guys out of position, you know, going into it, we probably overcompensated.

“The corner position for us was just so concerning going into that game, because of how many players we were down, that we probably lightened the box too much. And gave them some good run surfaces. And then when we adjusted, we kind of took half a step and not a full step. You know, we were just trying not to expose some of those guys out there, because they hadn’t played before.”

The Demon Deacons should have more available players at defensive back, where they hope to get back on track against Campbell.

4)Searching for receiver production

The Demon Deacons are searching for a solution, from other than the slot, at receiver.

While Taylor Morin and Jaquarii Roberson have each gotten off to fast starts in the slot, no one has emerged from the outside receiver position.

“We threw the ball deep seven times against N.C. State. We were 0-for-7,” Clawson said. “We’ve given all of our guys chances to make plays on the perimeter. … Number one, we’ve got to throw it a little better. But number two, when you have 1-on-1 throws, you’ve got to be able to make plays on those, you got to be able to make contested catches.”

5)Playing in front of more fans

A crowd of 2,205 fans will be allowed tonight at Truist Field.

New guidelines from Gov. Roy Cooper allow for 7-percent capacity at sporting events. Trust Field holds 31,500 fans.

“I’m just happy for our players, parents and families,” Clawson said. “When your son or daughter competes at something, you want to be there and you want to be there if it goes well, you want to be there if it doesn’t go well, you want to be there have an injury. That’s just part of being a mom and dad that you want to be there for your son or your daughter. And I think it was very anxiety-provoking for a lot of our parents and our players.

“And for some of them, it was probably the first time they ever played that their parents weren’t there. And so we’re grateful to the governor and the leadership of the state and our university that has found a way to get this done. The most important thing for me is that we have our players’ parents at the games and their family members. And so that’ll be good for them. Hopefully, this will continue to get better, we get more people there. This is a good step, and I know our or players’ families are happy.”