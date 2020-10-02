The Morning Run:”Running Like The Wind”/”Fly/Ride Like The Wind”

Another Morning Run for this Friday, and with that light morning wind that was blowing, we were “Running Like The Wind” and we also began to, “Fly Like The Wind”…

You get to moving down the road/street, and that light wind begins to tell you that Fall is in the air…

Here’s The Marshall Tucker Band, not to be confused with The Marshall Brown Band and the tune is, Running Like The Wind…

Click On Below…



When you take the Morning Run, it is really like you are taking a flight, or a ride, led by your feet and legs down the road…

We have Christopher Cross with us this morning, with his tune, “Fly/Ride Like The Wind”…Christopher Cross used to sing this song, while wearing a Earl Campbell, #34 Houston Oilers football jersey…I remember seeing Cross on the Midnight Special Friday night show, wearing the Earl Campbell #34 and singing, Ride Like The Wind….

Click On Below for the video show….



Sometimes, on “The Morning Run”, you just have to take it on the run…And that is what we have next today, on our video show…We have “Take It On The Run”, by REO Speedwagon…Here we got with that video, “Take It On The Run”….

CLICK ON



We have for our Country Tune for this week on The Morning Run, “Every Light In The House Is On, by Trace Adkins…When you run on those mornings when it still dark outside, you can go by the houses on a given street, and you will see, just about “Every Light In The House Is On”…

Don’t miss this on our Morning Run Show…Trace Adkins, with “Every Light In The House Is On”…..

Click On Below, for the video show, on The Morning Run…

“Every Light In The House Is On”



For our Gospel/Spiritual tune for this week, we have the return of a great one, and he is no longer with us, but his music will live on forever…We have with us, Andre Crouch, and he is performing, “Soon and Very Soon”…Let’s get it going, “Soon and Very Soon”, with Andre Crouch…We are going to be gone, and it won’t be long…Here is your song….

CLICK ON…



We are going to close out this week with another tribute tune…We are going to bring back Mac, and that’s Mac Davis, who passed away, earlier this week…We have Mac with one of his top tunes…“Baby Don’t Get Hooked On Me”…..It’s another good one, and here he is, Mac Davis, and “Baby, Baby Don’t Get Hooked On Me”….

CLICK ON BELOW…



And we have another tribute, with this one going out to Helen Reddy…She, just like Mac Davis, died earlier in the week, and we have Helen Reddy this morning with one of her all-time top hits, “I Am Woman”….Here she is, one more time, Helen Reddy, with “I Am Woman”….Helen was a bit of an activist, and she got the job done, when it comes to “Women’s Rights”…..

CLICK ON…



For our final tune of the day, we have one more shot from Helen Reddy, with her song coming to us, on The Morning Run, and we go back again to the Midnight Special stage…Here is Helen Reddy, with “Delta Dawn”…

CLICK ON BELOW FOR THE VIDEO SHOW…



And that is it for this week’s show…We have been running up and down that road/street for many years, and we hope to be back in here with you again, next week…Have a great week, and be sure to tell someone else about The Morning Run…Do it this week, and we will see you, right here, again next Friday morning…