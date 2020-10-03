CIAA Announces Spring Sports Lineup with Delays included and NO Football at all in the Spring of 2021:WSSU Rams will go without football for over 19 months

No college football for the Winston-Salem State Rams beginning with December 2020 and now it will a NO Football drought extending all the way until September 2021…There will be NO Spring Football Season for the WSSU Rams in 2021…

Here is the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association/CIAA announcement for Winter and Spring sports that was handed down on Friday…

CIAA Announces Plans for Winter and Spring Athletic Competition Read More: https://t.co/RzJ6nm6cm6 pic.twitter.com/TVnaNdWhg6 — CIAA (@CIAAForLife) October 2, 2020