Danny Pigge’s Pigskin Preview:ACC and College Football Today(Spotlight on our Local Players)

Here we go with Danny Pigge’s Pigskin Preview…Danny Pigge our team leader from Ameriprise Financial and you can see his ad on the right side panel, here at the website…

ACC and College Football for TODAY(Spotlight on our Local Players)…..

N.C. State at Pittsburgh 12 Noon ACC Network/105.7 FM…Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS), Bryson Speas(Dudley HS), and Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS), all listed at #2 this week, on the N.C. State Wolfpack depth chart…Boykin, at free safety, Speas at right guard on offense, and Smith at placekicker…

North Carolina at Boston College 3:30pm ABC TV(TV 45)/94.5 FM

North Carolina with Nick Mackovic(Page HS) on the O-line, Carson Burgess(Southeast Guilford HS) is at wide receiver, and Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) on the defensive line…

Virginia Tech at Duke 4pm ACC Network/98.3 FM…Hoping that Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS), will be done with quarantine soon, and that Hooker can be back in the lineup, at QB for VA Tech…Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) at WR, and Alan Tisdale(Page HS) at linebacker, for Tech…

Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Page HS) at safety for the Duke Blue Devils…

++++++++++BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) could return to the lineup this week.

Hooker, from Greensboro, N.C., missed the season opener after what Coach Justin Fuente described as a “little scare” in relation to medical testing performed in recent weeks. Hooker was one of the 23 players who were unavailable to play in the opener against N.C. State on Saturday night.

“There was a little bit of cause for alarm for further testing,” Fuente said. “He hasn’t practiced in a little while, but all that came back really well.”

Fuente didn’t offer any new details Monday about what kept Hooker, a former Dudley High School star, sidelined and wouldn’t say how many weeks of practice Hooker missed.++++++++++

Jacksonville State at Florida State 4pm RSN TV

Virginia at Clemson 8pm ACC Network

Appalachian State OFF

East Carolina at Georgia State 12 Noon ESPNU/980 AM radio

Alex Angus(Page HS) at LB, C.J. Crump(Page HS) at DB, Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford HS at LB, and Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS) at DB for ECU…..

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 4pm 730 AM radio

Lance McMillan(Grimsley HS) at DB, and Chris Wiggins(Grimsley HS) at WR, for Charlotte…

Friday Night Final:

Wake Forest 62, Campbell 14

Wake(1-2)/Campbell(0-4)