Guilford College Men’s Lacrosse News: Maxx Aiken Named Interim Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Interim Director of Athletics Dr. Sharon Beverly announced Maxx Aiken as Guilford’s interim head men’s lacrosse coach. The appointment marks Aiken’s first collegiate head coach position. He brings strong ties to the local lacrosse community which should greatly benefit Guilford’s recruiting efforts.

Aiken joined the Quakers as an assistant for the 2019-20 school year before being promoted to the interim head coach role in the fall of 2020. The Charlotte, North Carolina native graduated from Greensboro College in 2013 with a degree in history. In addition to his role at Guilford, Aiken is also the Director of Coaching at North Carolina Fusion.

Courtesy of Nicolle Holcomb

Assistant Sports Information Director