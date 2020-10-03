NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse Winter Travel Box Lacrosse- SIGN UPS OPEN
Travel Evaluation Day is Saturday October 10, at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, in Greensboro, N.C.
Time:4:30-6pm…
Go to lax.ncfusion.org for More Details…..
OVERVIEW
NC Fusion Box lacrosse program is looking for dedicated participants to advance their lacrosse fluency during the Winter training season.
“Being a part of the finesse and physicality of box lacrosse has been a great experience for me. I feel that I have learned and improved as an overall lacrosse player. Learning to adapt in tight space while reading defenders and offensive players has been the biggest improvement in my game.”
– Paul Rabil, NLL, MLL & PLL All-Star, NCAA All-American
PROGRAM COST:
$25 Registration fee
$395 Field player (uniform cost not included)
$195 Goal keepers, must have their own equipment. (uniform cost not included)
After Travel Box teams are selected, boys participating in the Travel Box League will receive a 25% discount towards the Triad BoxLa League fee. Goal keepers are not eligible for the 25% discount for the Triad BoxLa League.
DETAILS
EVALUATIONS:
Date: October 10, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.
Location: Royce and Jane Reynold’s Salvation Army Corps and Boys and Girls Club, 1001 Freeman Mill Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406
Teams: (14 players per team)
Boys 5th/6th grade
Boys 7th/8th grade
Boys 9th/10th grade
Training Dates: Dec. 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 29 Jan 5, 7
Tournaments:
Dec 5-6 Virginia Beach Box
February 6-7 Southern Box Invitational
Third event: TBD
*Events and locations are subject to change*
