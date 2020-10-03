NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse Winter Travel Box Lacrosse- SIGN UPS OPEN

Travel Evaluation Day is Saturday October 10, at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, in Greensboro, N.C.

Time:4:30-6pm…

Go to lax.ncfusion.org for More Details…..

OVERVIEW

NC Fusion Box lacrosse program is looking for dedicated participants to advance their lacrosse fluency during the Winter training season.

“Being a part of the finesse and physicality of box lacrosse has been a great experience for me. I feel that I have learned and improved as an overall lacrosse player. Learning to adapt in tight space while reading defenders and offensive players has been the biggest improvement in my game.”

– Paul Rabil, NLL, MLL & PLL All-Star, NCAA All-American

PROGRAM COST:

$25 Registration fee

$395 Field player (uniform cost not included)

$195 Goal keepers, must have their own equipment. (uniform cost not included)

After Travel Box teams are selected, boys participating in the Travel Box League will receive a 25% discount towards the Triad BoxLa League fee. Goal keepers are not eligible for the 25% discount for the Triad BoxLa League.

DETAILS

EVALUATIONS:

Date: October 10, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Location: Royce and Jane Reynold’s Salvation Army Corps and Boys and Girls Club, 1001 Freeman Mill Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406

Teams: (14 players per team)

Boys 5th/6th grade

Boys 7th/8th grade

Boys 9th/10th grade

Training Dates: Dec. 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 29 Jan 5, 7

Tournaments:

Dec 5-6 Virginia Beach Box

February 6-7 Southern Box Invitational

Third event: TBD

*Events and locations are subject to change*