New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19/Coronavirus and has entered Self-Quarantine

from www.espn.com:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus and is out for the team’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” the Patriots said in a statement Saturday. “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

The NFL said in a statement Saturday that there were “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.” As a result of the positive tests, the NFL said Sunday’s scheduled game will be played either Monday or Tuesday. A source told Schefter that “Tuesday is more likely.”

Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report. Ta’amu serves as Kansas City’s scout team quarterback and played the role of Newton in preparation for this week’s game.