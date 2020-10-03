New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19/Coronavirus and has entered Self-Quarantine
from www.espn.com:
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus and is out for the team’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates.
“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” the Patriots said in a statement Saturday. “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”
The NFL said in a statement Saturday that there were “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.” As a result of the positive tests, the NFL said Sunday’s scheduled game will be played either Monday or Tuesday. A source told Schefter that “Tuesday is more likely.”
Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report. Ta’amu serves as Kansas City’s scout team quarterback and played the role of Newton in preparation for this week’s game.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.