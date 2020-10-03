One of the Top Pitchers in MLB History Gone at age 84:”Once a Cardinal, Always a Cardinal”, Bob Gibson has left us and in 1968 he was GREAT!!!

One of the top pitchers in Major League Baseball history, Bob Gibson is gone at age 84…..He rarely smiled and he was one of the toughest competitors to ever play the game of baseball….Bob Gibson, was not only good, Bob Gibson was GREAT!!!!!

from www.espn.com:/CLICK HERE

Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson died Friday at age 84, the St. Louis Cardinals confirmed to ESPN.

**********Gibson, who was born in Omaha, Nebraska, played all of his 17 MLB seasons with the Cardinals, from 1959-75.**********

Gibson announced in July 2019 that he had pancreatic cancer.

The nine-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion earned 251 wins, struck out 3,117 and had a 2.91 ERA, and was also known as a fierce competitor who rarely smiled.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was named the World Series MVP in their 1964 and ’67 championship seasons.

In 1968, “The Year of the Pitcher,” Gibson made a case for one of the greatest seasons ever produced by a starting pitcher. He went 22-9 with a 1.12 ERA and 13 shutouts, leading to the pitcher’s mound being lowered from 15 to 10 inches. Gibson completed 28 of his 34 starts.

Gibson’s death came on the 52nd anniversary of perhaps his most overpowering performance, when he struck out a World Series record 17 batters in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series against the Detroit Tigers.

from Wikipedia.com:

Nicknamed “Gibby” and “Hoot” (after actor Hoot Gibson), Gibson tallied 251 wins, 3,117 strikeouts, and a 2.91 earned run average (ERA) during his career. A nine-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, he won two Cy Young Awards and the 1968 National League (NL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award. Known for a fiercely competitive nature and for intimidating opposing batters, he was elected in 1981 to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. The Cardinals retired his uniform number 45 in September 1975 and inducted him into the team Hall of Fame in 2014.